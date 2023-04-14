Democrats hope to make Team Irvington Strong

IRVINGTON, NJ — State Sen. Renee Burgess and Team Irvington Strong hosted a democratic campaign fundraising event at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, April 5.

The fundraising event served to both honor Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and raise funds for Democratic Council and Assemblypersons at large to win their upcoming election campaigns.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out tonight but most importantly I would like to thank you for your donations and support on behalf of team Irvington Strong,” Vauss said at the event.

Burgess said that fundraising events like this one serve to highlight her commitment to her campaign promises that she intends to deliver on during her term as senator.

“The way that everyone comes out to support us means a lot because it helps us stay true to our initiatives,” Burgess said at the event. “It helps us stay true to our communities, I am always overwhelmed on how we can all work together and we are all on the same page.”

Events like this serve as a reminder of the accomplishments and the positive trajectory that Irvington is heading in according to Burgess.

“Irvington is on the map, and we are doing great things,” Burgess said.

Vauss took the time during his speech to discuss cooperation and how essential working together is to get any form of legislation done.

“We want everyone to know that in Irvington we work together as a team, Vauss said at the event. “We never want to do things in a bubble because you cannot get anything done in that form. For anyone looking at getting legislation done, your roads done, your streets paved, anything that you need to do requires working together.”

Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker discussed the progress that Irvington has made under past administrations and the hope that she sees now working with a new administration.

“It has been an honor and a privilege as the assemblywomen to have served Irvington for the past 15 years,” Tucker said at the event. “I was honored to have worked with former Senator (Ron) Rice and I am looking forward to working with now Senator Burgess. We will ‘step it up a notch’ and continue the progress that we have seen in Irvington over the past 15 years.”

Vauss also took the time out to introduce a new candidate running for assemblywoman of the 28th district, Garnett Hall.

“I am so excited to serve Irvington,” Hall said during her speech. “I will listen more than I talk, learn from my predecessors and I will make a difference. The work continues and I look forward to meeting and working with all of you.”

City officials from other counties and neighboring towns also came out to voice their support for Vauss and team Irvington Strong.

“I am here to pay tribute and respect to one of my favorite elected officials in Essex County, Tony Vauss,” Newark City Councilman Anibal Ramos Jr said at the event. “Those of us in the city of Newark look at the democratic organization in Irvington with a little bit of jealousy and envy as things are always so peaceful. That would not be possible without someone at the helm that was committed to making sure that those alliances and relationships are strong.”

Ramos also spoke about how those relationships lead to legislation and political decisions to serve the people.

“Most importantly, the politics of Irvington are there to benefit the people, which is one of the main reasons that I am here in support of Mayor Vauss,” Ramos said. “Many years ago, it was Mayor Vauss, myself, Steve Fulop in Jersey City and Mike Venezia from Bloomfield. None of us were in elected office at the time, we decided to have dinner and talk about the future. I never thought that I would be on the council, or that we would have a great leader like Mayor Vauss in Irvington.”

New Jersey Democratic Committee Chair Leroy Jones Jr spoke about the importance of this fundraiser for the upcoming primary elections.

“We are a couple of months away from a primary election,” Jones Jr said at the event. “Garnett Hall and Cleopatra Tucker both have a challenge. It is up to us in Irvington Strong to make sure that they are sailing through their primary and preparing themselves for the November contest. And ultimately on to serve in the General Assembly representing Irvington and Maplewood.”