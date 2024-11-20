Designers create Happy Spaces

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

They’re called Happy Spaces.

Rooms in the newly refurbished building operated by Isaiah House on North 14th Street in East Orange got some special touches thanks to the work of 15 interior designers who volunteered their time and skill.

One of those designers was Alexa Ralff, owner of AHR Designs, who has been involved with Isaiah House for many years and rallied her designer friends to help out.

“I’m big into community and I live in Maplewood South Orange where there are lots of designers,” Ralff said. “They all stepped up.”

Isaiah House, which was founded in 1988, has served tens of thousands of homeless and at-risk families including people living with HIV/AIDS, families of every definition, single women, and mothers with newborns.

The organization has a larger shelter on North Munn Avenue in East Orange, which has a food pantry and provides clients with school supplies, household items and other essential needs. Staff are on hand 24 hours a day, providing supportive assistance including transportation, help to enroll and maintain eligibility in state and federal programs, and other essential daily tasks.

Families receive assigned private rooms with space for parents and children along with shared bathrooms. Rooms include new bedding, from sheets to mattress protectors and assorted essential toiletries. As with all Isaiah House programming, meals are provided free of charge, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Isaiah House also has onsite laundry for all residents.

The building unveiled last week, which is actually three buildings joined together, can house a maximum of 25 people, including a family with up to five people.

“We want to have an intimate space,” said

“Our main building (on North Munn Avenue) has 104 beds. It’s five stories and it also has our day care, our food pantry, so there’s a lot going on there.”

The idea to enlist the help of interior designers began at the North Munn location. In 2018, the chairman of Isaiah House’s board, who was an interior designer, came up with the idea of getting designer friends to refresh spaces in the building. The project was called Happy Spaces.

One of the designers involved at the time was Ralff, who continued to be involved with Isaiah House and suggested they do the same type of project with the new building; Happy Spaces 2.0.

The building on North 14th Street was actually Isaiah House’s original building.

In 1999, the City of East Orange gave the organization the building on North Munn Avenue, and North 14th Street was eventually rented out to Sierra House, which provides housing and other services to low and moderate income people. Sierra House recently moved to another location and a Department of Community Affairs grant allowed Isaiah House to resume operating the North 14th Street site.

A pipe broke, however, flooding the building so it had to be gutted, Bivins-Gibson said.

Ralff described her feelings after visiting the site for the first time.

“I remember getting in the car and taking a big breath because there was a tremendous amount to do,” Ralff said.

Ralff gave a lot of credit to Alexis Varbero, owner of Schwartz Design Showroom, which carries home furnishings, catering to those in the design industry.

“Alexis came in and said, ‘I got you. How can I help,’” Ralff said.

Varbero donated furnishings and also provided manpower to deliver and assemble the products, Ralff said.

“Anyone can pick pretty things, it’s getting it together” that’s harder, Ralff said.

“Alexis has multiple businesses. She’s a genius and she and her husband were a big part of this,” Bivins-Gibson said.

Many of the designers also reached out to clients to tell them about the project and clients donated needed items.

Bivins-Gibson credited the designers with “pouring love” on the project during a speech she gave before the official ribbon cutting.

The designers included Laura Carlucci, Jung Lee Masters, Amy Lutz, Helene Cartaina, Sarah Storms, Janel & Ani from A and J Designs, Julie China, Sarah Gee, Rochelle Samuels, Molly Miller, Noel Gatts, Alexandra Simon and Varbero.

“There was a lot of love here,” said Bivins-Gibson, who also noted the work done by contractor Hassan Keith and his company JAHHA Group LLC.

“We had contractors who didn’t do what they were supposed to do and they came in and got everything done in three weeks so we could get our certificate of occupancy,” Bivins-Gibson said.

Also helping out on the project were members of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinsonia fraternity; Evan Hnasko, Rich D’Allassandro, Luke Kulesa,Michael Hamm and Chris Carman, who did landscaping work around the building.

When a client is ready to move out of Isaiah House, the organization works with an organization called HomeFull, which helps people furnish their homes.

“We bring them to a warehouse in Maplewood where they shop and pick out what they want and it’s all free,” said Jane Kampner, a volunteer with the organization.

Bivins-Gibson talked about meeting all the designers for the first time and how they all seemed happy to be part of the project.

“The meeting was at Alexa’s house. They were so excited,” Bivins-Gibson said in her speech. “Alexa is my girl and she knows it. You had us in your home. We ate your grapes. We drank your wine.”

The 15 professional interior designers did not only the bedrooms but also the common areas, including a lounge and living room.

“What we created together was magical and transformative,” Ralff said. “And thanks to the Isaiah House staff for all the hard work you are doing and are going to do now that we are done.”