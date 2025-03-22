Desserts help explain the intricacies of ranked choice voting

The DeHart Community Center recently hosted a “Rank the Desserts” event that was created by Voter Choice NJ to illustrate how ranked choice voting works.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In September, Maplewood and South Orange passed Ranked Choice Voting Resolutions (RCV), a crucial step towards using RCV for local municipal and school board elections.

RCV is a voting process which allows voters to rank multiple candidates on their ballot in order of preference and requires that a winning candidate receive support from a majority of voters.

If no candidate gets a majority of votes, the one with the lowest number of votes gets disqualified and anyone that voted for that candidate has their vote transferred to their second choice. This continues until someone has a majority vote.

RCV, which is used across the globe, has been adopted statewide in Maine and Alaska, and is used in New York City and some other cities across the country. Supporters tout RCV as a way to ensure voters’ opinions are more accurately reflected by election results, as well as to address issues of political polarization, “strategic voting” and the “spoiler effect” that can frustrate voters and candidates. RCV encourages more people to run for office, often results in more minority candidates winning, and eliminates the need for expensive run off elections.

Assemblywoman Garnet Hall welcomed the attendees and Maplewood Deputy Mayor Malia Herman told attendees that RCV empowers more voters to get involved in the process.

“The township committee is in support of Ranked Voting,” Herman said. “It’s important to make sure more people are voting. More people voting is better for democracy.”

Larry White, a leader with Voter Choice NJ (VCNJ) gave the presentation.

“We have an alternative choice,” White said. “Write in order of preference instead of one candidate. The benefits of Ranked Choice Voting, you level the playing field. You can vote with your heart all the way through. Ranked Choice Voting discourages a negative campaign. There are better outcomes with RCV. Your voice is not exhausted until you get to a majority winner.”

He further explained that RCV is not new—just new to the United States. In the first round of votes you eliminate the fourth candidate with the least votes. You eliminate candidates until there is a majority.

Other towns in New Jersey that have expressed a desire to use RCV for their local and school board elections, and are asking the New Jersey Legislature to pass enabling legislation include Hoboken, Jersey City, Montclair, Princeton, and Red Bank. The proposed state-enabling legislation supported by the towns is The Municipal and School Board Voting Options Act which would empower localities to use RCV upon approval from voters through a ballot question at the next general election.

“We’re trying to do this from the bottom up,” said White.

Having mock elections such as Rank the Desserts builds awareness.

White encouraged the attendees to get involved with VCNJ by joining as a volunteer. “If you only have a few hours a week, we’ll find a way for you to help,” said White.

The desserts featured in the mock RCV included Blondies, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rice Krispie Treats, Rocky Road Fudge, and Saltine Toffee.

Voter instructions were to choose their “1st Choice” and “2nd Choice,” continuing until they ranked all the candidates they liked.

Jack Cunningham, the central functions team lead for VCNJ further explained how the process worked, as people helped tally up the votes for each dessert. Saltine Toffee defeated Chocolate Chip Cookies on the first ballot with 59 percent of the vote.

“All voting machines are compatible with RCV,” Cunningham said.

After the presentation attendees asked questions.

One of the concerns was which party had greater resistance to RCV—Republican or Democrat.

“The people who hold the power now are least in favor of RCV,” White said.

Renee Steinhagen, executive team lead of VCNJ, said, “The Republican party took a stand against RCV. From a voter perspective, the number of people we’re attracting are very young. With RCV, the voter becomes more informed.”

According to VCNJ, RCV ensures majority support, reduces toxic partisanship, and limits the need for “strategic voting.”

To learn more about VCNJ, visit: https://www.voterchoicenj.org/