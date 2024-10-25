District announces major layoffs

EAST ORANGE — Students, parents, teachers and school district employees were reeling after it was announced that more than 70 people would be laid off and the district was forced to have two unexpected half days.

A statement from Mayor Ted R. Green, Superintendent Dr. Christopher Irving and Board President Andrea McPhatter said the layoffs were part of a broader plan to stabilize the financial complexities currently facing the East Orange School District.

“We want to emphasize to all members of the East Orange school community that these adjustments are being made with careful consideration and will not diminish the quality of education that our students receive.” the statement said. “Many of our instructional coaches, who possess valuable classroom experience, will transition back into school environments, thereby facilitating a seamless learning experience for our students even amidst the adjustments.”

School Superintendent Chris Irving, who took the job over the summer, said the district has a $25 million deficit and would not be able to make payroll in May if it did not take the steps that were taken.

The East Orange teachers union released a statement that said “the loss of newly employed educators, long-time social workers, dedicated Spanish teachers, and building-based substitutes will reverberate throughout our schools for months to come, and the impact on students is yet to be seen.”

The statement noted that East Orange Education Association (EOEA) members have been working under an expired contract for the last two years.

“But we want to make one thing clear: East Orange’s financial woes are not because of staff salaries or benefits, despite what previous administrative leaders want everyone to believe. This is the direct result of the years of fiscal mismanagement by District administration and those previously appointed to serve on the Board of Education, and the EOEA has been decrying their actions and warning of what’s been going on for years.”

The city and school district said they were committed to assisting all affected employees in their job searches.

During the first week of November, the district will host In-District Transition Career Fairs with six neighboring school districts: Elizabeth, South Orange & Maplewood, Irvington, Orange, Union, and Paterson, each of which has expressed willingness to engage in job placement efforts for our laid-off staff.

The school district is grappling with a projected deficit of $8 million for the 2024-2025 academic year. This financial shortfall has been exacerbated by significant overages in several critical areas, including food service, transportation costs, and out-of-district tuition, according to the district.

“As we look ahead, the district plans to implement various cost-saving strategies during the 2024-2025 school year. These strategies will involve resolving outstanding contract negotiations with bargaining unions, advocating for additional funding from the state, and aligning our strategic plan with our financial objectives,” the statement from the city and school district said.

The union called for local, county and state legislators to get involved and asked for accountability.

Gov. Phil Murphy told CBS News New York that the state’s school commissioner will meet with East Orange officials.

“Not happy about East Orange at all. The solution should never be taking kids to a half day now two days in a row,” he said. “Their state funding was up modestly a couple of hundred thousand dollars. We’re trying to get to the bottom of this. We’ve been all over it.”