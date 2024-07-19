District has a new super with a plan

The East Orange School District has a new superintendent.

The Board of Education announced last week that Christopher C. Irving had been hired as the district’s new superintendent and that he had started working on July 1.

Irving has more than 14 years of experience in educational leadership and was most recently assistant commissioner of field support and services for the state Department of Education.

While reporting to the state commissioner of education, Irving served local districts through the county offices of education and educational departments committing to advancing teaching and learning.

Irving’s starting salary is $240,000, which is about $57,000 more than his assistant commissioner salary, according to a published report. Irving replaces AbdulSaleem R. Hasan, who retired in June after five years in the position.

A statement from the Board of Education said they were proud to welcome Irving and “anticipate great things to come.” Mayor Ted R. Green said he had high expectations for Irving.

“I am confident that he has the vision and ability to transform the trajectory of our educational institutions as we prepare students for the rapidly evolving, interconnected future of the global workforce,” Green said. “Over Dr. Irving’s tenure, I look forward to him collaborating with my administration and other community stakeholders in empowering every student to realize their fullest potential and achieve success.”

The East Orange School District has more than 9,000 students and 900 teachers in 20 schools.

Irving is the grandson of Jamaican immigrants, Vian and Ceceilyn Miller and the son of the Rev. H. Jocelyn and Herman Irving. He was born and raised in the city of Paterson and is a product of the Paterson Public School system. He has a son Christopher C. Irving II, according to a press release from the school district.

Irving holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Ramapo College. He completed his master’s degree in public policy and international affairs at William Paterson University and started a consulting firm called the Ceceilyn Miller Institute for Leadership and Diversity in America, based out of Bloomfield.

In April 2010, Irving was elected to Paterson School Board. He served a three-year term, and was re-elected in April 2013 and November 2016. During his tenure on the board, he served as president for four years, leading the transition as Paterson regained local control of the district.

He completed his doctoral research and obtained a doctoral degree in K-12 Administration from Seton Hall University in July of 2016.

In December of 2017, Irving was appointed to the role of executive county superintendent of schools for the County of Passaic for the New Jersey Department of Education.

Then in May of 2018, Irving was selected to serve as the superintendent for Teaneck Public Schools, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the school system. Irving was the first African American to hold that position and ended his tenure in Teaneck in July of 2022.

In a letter to families in the district, Irving introduced himself as the grandson of immigrants, a third-generation educator, and father of a son on the autism spectrum,

“I am deeply honored to serve such a vibrant and forward-thinking community,” Irving said, adding that he is committed to listening attentively to people’s perspectives and insights on how the East Orange Board of Education can progress.

“Over the course of this year, I will be holding various forums and events to capture the thoughts and feelings of all members of our educational community,” Irving said.

He also said that Howard University will be a university partner during his tenure.

“Through their Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Howard University will support our district during this transitional period,” Irving wrote.

“Their assistance will include our 100 Day Plan, Transition Planning Teams, and the development of our 5 Year Strategic Plan.”

Irving has also released a 100 day plan for the district that includes five priorities.

• The first is focusing on fostering collaborative partnerships with the school board, city leadership, families, and the community at large..

• Second, implementing high-impact learning experiences and programs designed to engage and challenge students, igniting their passion for knowledge and discovery.

• Third, cultivating an environment where students and staff feel safe, valued, and loved.

• Fourth, developing the workforce for superior performance, ensuring that every educator and staff member is equipped with the tools and support they need to thrive.

• Fifth, enhancing facilities and managing finances with prudence and foresight.