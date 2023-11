Kasey Dudley, Stephanie Parry and Nadeisha Greene appear to have won reelection to the Bloomfield Board of Education.

Six people ran for the three available seats on the board.

Numbers were not official but Parry was leading the vote with 2,342, Greene was second with 2,386 and Dudley was third at 2,347. Following those three were Jefferson Ramos with 2067, Sandra Tufaro-Sarapoulos with 1936 and Pedro Antonio Gongora with 1,680.

A total of 12,842 votes were cast.