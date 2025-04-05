Durand-Hedden House remembers ‘irreplaceable’ Trustee Marilyn Schnaars

The rocking chair at the entrance to the Durand-Hedden House is empty.

Marilyn S. Schnaars, a long-time volunteer who greeted people entering the house while sitting in the chair, has died.

Durand-Hedden House president Gail Safian said that no one will ever fill the chair in the same way.

Schnaars passed away on March 11. The life-long Maplewood resident was 92-years-old. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1951. She was a lifelong member of the South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, where she served as the church historian, was on the finance committee, and was a member of the Board of Trustees.

She spent her career working at the Prudential Insurance Co. of America.

In addition to being a Durand-Hedden House trustee, she was also a member of the Women’s Club and the Maplewood Senior Club where she served both as president and vice-president. She was also a member of the Garden Club.

At the Durand-Hedden House she taught children historic lessons in 18th century cooking.

“The most wonderful thing was how she interacted with fourth graders,” said Durand-Hedden House president, Gail Safian. “She and Marilyn White would dress in period costumes. They got them thinking and talking and asking amazing questions. She had a connection with people. No one was immune. She loved people and she was friendly and hard working and never said ‘no’ to anything in her capacity.”

Even as she grew older, Safian said that Schnaars always did everything she could possibly do. “She was at every board meeting, every open house,” said Safian. “She never let us down. She was quite remarkable. Even after she was sick, she’d bounce right back.”

Safian loved Schnaars’ commitment and willingness. She said, “If I sent out an email to trustees, ‘Who can come to the next open house?’ she immediately, within five minutes she’d respond, ‘I’ll be there.’ She was always volunteering and was such an important part of our board. Everyone just loved her.”

Schnaars’ family legacy in the South Orange/Maplewood area included their ownership of Gruning’s on South Orange Avenue where her father ran the ice cream department. “Gruning’s was the hot spot in the 1960s,” said Safian. “It was a cultural landmark in the town. It was the best ice cream parlor. It felt like you were going back in time. It was very sad when it closed in the 1990s.”

Spending her whole life in South Orange and Maplewood, Schnaars had wonderful stories to tell according to Safian.

“She had a great memory,” she said. “She had a good life. She worked, even when she was with a walker. It’s so admirable. I just admire her so much.”

But the most important aspect about Schnaars, to Safian, was seeing her sitting in her rocking chair at the Durand-Hedden House.

“She connected with every visitor who walked in the door,” she said. “She made them feel recognized and appreciated. She’s not quite replaceable.”