E.O. police chief honored at U.N.

Township Police Chief Phyllis L. Bindi was one of 40 people from around the world to be awarded an honorary doctorate degree and a Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Award from the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy and the Humanitarian Focus Foundation.

Bindi and the other winners, which included ambassadors, government ministers, a model and a former Miss Venezuela, were recognized during a dinner reception held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

“It was surreal,” Bindi said. “I was humbled and honored to be among such a powerhouse group of honorees from throughout the world.”

The event celebrated and amplified the efforts of exceptional leaders who dedicate their lives to improving society and advocating for the United Nations agenda of promoting harmony, peace, and sustainable development.

The City of East Orange’s first female police chief and a 32-year veteran of the force, Bindi attended the event with Mayor Ted R. Green, his wife, June Green, and a host of colleagues, family and friends, including members of the New Jersey Chiefs Association and the Essex County Chiefs Association, the latter of which she is currently board president.

“We sincerely appreciate your bravery and the genuine love and care you demonstrate toward the community. Your selfless efforts have had a significant impact, making a difference in the lives of countless individuals. Your dedication to upholding human rights and your invaluable humanitarian work has not gone unnoticed,” said Dr. Andrise Bass, Global Peace Ambassador and Founder of the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy. “Individuals like you exemplify the true spirit of service and inspire others to follow in your footsteps. Your unwavering commitment and tireless efforts serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Green congratulated her on the honor and said it was well deserved.

“Under Chief Bindi’s leadership, the City of East Orange continues to remain one of the safest cities of our size and demographic in the nation. She leads by example and her commitment to the people of East Orange is second to none,” Green said.

Amy Lewis, First Ward councilwoman and public safety chairwoman, also offered her congratulations.

“Chief Bindi has built a career elevating the unique needs of East Orange and represents the absolute best of our community,” Lewis said.

Public Safety Director Maurice Boyd said that the East Orange Police Department is honored to have Bindi receive such a deserving award.

“I have worked with Chief Bindi for more than 20 years, and during that time, she has always been of high character. She continues to be a role model for all women in law enforcement” Boyd said. “Her dedication to the citizens of East Orange is unmatched, and we will continue to be grateful for her leadership in reducing crime year after year.”

A native of East Orange, Bindi oversees a department with 200 officers. She joined the East Orange Police Department in 1991 and has served in a multitude of roles within various units of the department.

Bindi’s tenure is marked by a signifcant shift in the department’s approach to policing. Embracing proactive strategies over reactive ones, she has been the driving force behind a transformative change in the department’s culture. Her forward-thinking leadership has culminated in a substantial decrease in crime, with a remarkable reduction of more than 75% in the last 15 years.

A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Bindi received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees summa cum laude.

Bindi said she was nominated by a representative of the Haitian government, who she had initially met during a flag raising event in the township.

Bindi said the wording in the award states that it is given to people in thanks for their unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions to the community they

serve.

“I would like to turn that around,” she said. “This honor is a testament to the unwavering commitment and exceptional support my community has given me throughout my career.”