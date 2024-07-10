East Orange Campus High School graduates its Class of 2024

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Campus High School Class of 2024 graduated on June 17 at Codey Arena in West Orange.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jaicee Love Hunter of the Class of 2024 and Syriya Greenridge, class president, addressed her classmates before Class Advisor Kecia Smith gave a farewell address.

The salutatorian address was given by Massiel Quinones and the valedictory address by Alissa Anderson.

Tsehaya Angol of the Class of 2024 introduced the guest speaker, Irene Nichols, who is a former principal of East Orange Campus High School.

Current Principal Taniesha Whitaker addressed the class and Superintendent AbdulSaleem Hassan accepted them before diplomas were handed out by members of the Board of Education.