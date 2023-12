This slideshow requires JavaScript.

East Orange held its annual tree lighting ceremony in City Hall Plaza on Dec. 7. The event featured Brandi McLeod, pictured below, singing, the East Orange Campus High School choir, left, vocalist Seychelle Elise, the Esiva Band, the East Orange Lady Jaguars Elite Cheer and Dance team, above, plus a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who arrived via fire truck.