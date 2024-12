Photo Courtesy of Shirley Hendricks

ALL CLASS REUNION: The annual post Thanksgiving all class reunion for graduates of East Orange High School was held in Kenilworth on Friday, Nov. 29. More than 200 people attended the event for the school that was open from 1891 to 2002. Pictured from left are Frank Johnson, Class of 1964, Clarence Thomas, Class of 1976, Shirley Hendricks, Class of 1959, and Sanford Daniels, who is president of the alumni association.