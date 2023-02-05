East Orange honors locals businesses to kick off 2023

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange held its 2023 Business Achievement Award Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with guest speaker Leslie A. Anderson, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority.

At this event — which was presented by Mayor Ted R. Green; the East Orange City Council; and the Department of Policy, Planning and Development — the following individuals received Business Achievement Awards: John Auriemma, American Wear Uniforms; Sharon Beamon, Rupp’s Flowers; Sa’id Boykin, SBF Development; Stanley Coke, People’s Choice Restaurant; the Rev. Maria Crompton, Elmwood United Presbyterian Church; Paige Dworak, CareWell Health Medical Center; Tracy Hubert, Manufacturers Village; Theodore James, A Taste of Royalty; Parris Eric Jordan, Limin’s Cafe Caribe; Ashraf Latif, Sheefa Pharmacy; Leonard Misuraca, Crosstown Plumbing Supply; Gail Neverson, Tastey’s Gail’s Southern Style Soul Food; Karen Nichols and Tony Mauro, KNTM Architects LLC; pediatrician Dr. Anthony Ricciardi Jr.; Clinton Robinson, Clinton Robinson Professional Tax Service; Mandeep Josan, Academy Dental; Dwayne Scovil, Scovil’s Barber Shop; Linda Street, Pink Dragon Artist Syndicate LLC; Robert Taylor, Law Office of Robert Taylor; and Natasha Williams, Tasha’s Caribbean & Soul Food Cuisine.

Photos by Javon Ross