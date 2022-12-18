East Orange promotes police captain to safety director

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and public safety Chairperson Amy Lewis announced the appointment of a new public safety director and the promotion of three individuals to acting deputy chief of police on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the East Orange Police Department.

Police Capt. Maurice Boyd has been appointed to lead the East Orange Department of Public Safety as director, overseeing the police department, fire department and office of emergency management. He will be the first African American man to hold this position.

“I look forward to this opportunity and working with Police Chief (Phyllis) Bindi to continue to serve my community,” Boyd said at the event.

According to Green, these promotions signal a continued investment in lowering crime and improving safety in East Orange.

“Violent crimes have decreased by 80 percent over the past two decades due to the cooperation of director Boyd and fellow officers,” Green told the Record-Transcript. “We’re looking to get the number of crimes down to zero percent.”

In addition to Boyd being appointed as the new safety director, EOPD Capts. Larry Martin, Carla Roberts and Calvin Anderson were also promoted to acting deputy chiefs of police. Roberts is the first African American woman to hold the position of deputy chief in the EOPD; Bindi was the first woman.

“I look forward to working with new public safety Director Boyd, as I have for the past 20 years during our time in the force together,” Bindi said at the event. “I also look forward to working with another woman on the force and getting things accomplished together.”

With many different types of crimes and public safety concerns, Green and Boyd said the police department is making a list of priorities.

“The first priority is motor vehicle safety,” Boyd told the Record-Transcript. “The second priority is for more officers to walk into stores and communicate with store owners and local businesses; help elderly people cross the street; help in schools; and engage with churches and clergy.”

The residents of East Orange can expect a more engaged and communicative side of police officers in the next few months, according to Green, as new policies start to be implemented throughout the department.

“The police, in conjunction with Director Boyd, will be working to enhance the image of police,” Green said. “Kids used to want to be police officers growing up; now they are more fearful or hesitant around officers due to national events. I want the public to realize that police officers are human beings, just like the rest of us. They have families to take care of. Therefore, I want them to engage with the public and build a sense of community here in East Orange.”

Boyd has worked in nearly every unit of the EOPD, starting with the patrol division in 2002. He then worked as a member of the street crime assertion team, enhanced community safety team, violent crime task force and strategic analysis intelligence unit between 2003 and 2011.

“Under his leadership and with his passion and commitment to the mission of serving the people of East Orange, I have every confidence that Director Boyd is the right man at the right time to lead East Orange into the future,” Green said at the event.

Green is also happy about the three new acting deputy police chiefs. Martin is a 27-year veteran of the police department, and Roberts and Anderson are each 23-year veterans.

“Carla Robinson as a female deputy chief provides balance and experience. She provides something different for people to look up to who might want to become police officers,” Green said. “All three represent our community well and will be instrumental in supporting our efforts to make East Orange a safer place to live, work and play.”

