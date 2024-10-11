East Orange remembers native son, actor, trailblazer John Amos

EAST ORANGE — John Amos, an East Orange native who appeared on television and in movies including “Roots,” “Good Times,” and “Coming to America,” was remembered last week after it was announced that he had died on Aug. 21.

Amos was 84 and living in Los Angeles when he died. He was born in Newark and grew up in East Orange, graduating from East Orange High School where he played football and ran track.

The City of East Orange released a statement mourning his passing.

“On behalf of Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council, the City of East Orange mourns the passing of our native son and trailblazing actor John Amos, who grew up in East Orange. The pioneering star who played no-nonse family patriarch James Evans of “Good Times” and the older Kunte Kinte on “Roots” and more, died on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.”

“A 1958 graduate of East Orange High School, Amos was an athlete, actor and advocate – authentically East Orange, artistically a legend. May he rest in peace.”

East Orange native Bill Smith said Amos was two years ahead of him in school but he knew him from the neighborhood.

“He was fun to be with, a jokester, funny, and someone you could depend on should you need him,” Smith said. “We would be together hanging out in school and at the Modern Era Barber Shop.”

His “Good Times” costar Jimmie Walker told People magazine that, “John was a great actor and my condolences go out to his entire family, friends and his many, many fans.”

Mary McCormack, who worked with Amos on “The West Wing” told People that it was an honor to work with him.

“The character he embodied on The West Wing was the epitome of grace, power, and leadership. John possessed all these qualities in abundance. His Admiral Fitzwallace on The ‘West Wing’ was my character’s lifelong mentor, and sitting alongside him in the Burbank version of the Situation Room were some of my most cherished memories from the whole experience,” she told People.

Ben Vereen, who was also in “Roots,” told People that Amos’ role was done when he started but Amos “was intensely interested in which way the series was going. So he’d come by, and he’d encourage us. I remember that.”

“John would want to be remembered mostly for his work and his humanitarian [work]. The love of his craft and dedicated acting. A dedicated person. John gave it his all,” Vereen, 77, told People.