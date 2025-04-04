East Orange residents can apply for dismissal of parking tickets

EAST ORANGE — Mayor Ted R. Green on Tuesday announced the launch of the East Orange Ticket Review Program, along with enhancements to the city’s Residential Parking Permit Program.

These initiatives are the first public-facing actions under the city’s new Park Easy East Orange strategy, a comprehensive plan designed to bring fairness, modernization, and relief to the city’s outdated parking systems, according to a press release from the city.

The Ticket Review Program will allow eligible East Orange residents to apply for the dismissal of parking tickets issued between 2019 and 2024. The program is designed to ease the financial burden many residents have experienced due to limited overnight parking options, unclear restrictions, and enforcement practices that no longer reflect the needs of the community, the release said.

“Let’s be clear—this is an issue that should have been addressed years ago,” Green said. “Back in 2017, no one wanted to touch this. The Green Administration made the commitment to face the problem head-on and now, we’re taking bold action to give our residents a path forward. Parking should never be a source of economic hardship, especially when the cost of living is skyrocketing. This is about improving and protecting the quality of life of our residents.”

Residents must schedule a court date to begin the review process. Tickets related to parking in emergency zones, handicapped spots, or any condition that poses a safety risk are not eligible for dismissal. Additionally, residents who have already entered into agreements with the court regarding their tickets will not qualify for the program.

“This program represents a shift toward equity, accountability, and common-sense reform,” said Tyshammie Cooper, executive director of the East Orange Parking Authority. “We’ve heard the concerns from residents, and with this plan, we’re delivering a pathway to real relief while also building a smarter and more responsive system moving forward.”

The city is also rolling out improvements to its Residential Parking Permit Program. These changes include the addition of more than 300 new overnight permit parking spaces created by lifting outdated 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. restrictions on select streets.

Permits will now be available 24/7 through a convenient online portal, accessible via QR codes posted on parking signs citywide. The city is also introducing a simplified pricing structure: $12.50 per month or $150 per year, with discounted rates of $75 annually for veterans and reduced-cost permits for property owners without driveways.

“These changes are about creating a system that works for the people,” Green said. “We’re eliminating outdated restrictions and giving residents better tools to avoid unnecessary fines while parking safely and legally near their homes.”

As part of this initiative, East Orange is partnering with its state legislative delegation to address long-standing concerns within the municipal court system. These include calls for more available court dates, extended timeframes to appear before a judge, and the expansion of fair and manageable payment plans for residents who may be dealing with large volumes of violations.

Our residents deserve solutions that are rooted in fairness,” said State Sen. Britnee Timberlake. “I’m proud to support Mayor Green and the City of East Orange in launching this initiative, and I look forward to working with our judiciary partners to ensure every resident has access to a just and timely process.”

Assemblyman Michael Venezia echoed the need for this type of resident-focused reform, noting, “Far too often, residents are weighed down by parking tickets that stack up because of systemic flaws—not bad behavior. This effort is about clearing the slate and creating access to resources that help—not punish—our communities.”

Assemblywoman Carmen Morales agreed, adding, “The East Orange Ticket Review Program is the kind of innovative, people-first governance we need across the state. It’s smart, it’s fair, and it gives our families a real chance to resolve these issues without fear of financial ruin. I’m honored to stand with Mayor Green on this.”

The City is encouraging all eligible residents to schedule their court date to begin the review process. Additional updates, including future phases of the Park Easy East Orange plan, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information, call 973.266.5300 or email [email protected].