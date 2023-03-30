East Orange students accept award on behalf of Dionne Warwick

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Six students from the fourth and fifth grades at the Dionne Warwick Institute of Economics and Entrepreneurship joined the school’s administrative team at the annual “The Great American Emancipation Day Awards Banquet” sponsored by The Positive Community magazine.

The magazine, a faith-based lifestyle magazine targeting African American consumers in the New York/New Jersey market, honored several notable recipients, including six time Grammy Award winner, American singer, actress, and television host, Dionne Warwick, the school’s namesake.

The honorees were “Champions of Community Progress” and they were awarded an Emancipation Day Award plaque and also recognized by the city of Newark, which passed a resolution.

The event held at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark was hosted by Rev. Jacques Degraff and also honored Grammy Award Winning Founder of Kool and The Gang, Robert “Kool” Bell, the late Calvin O. Butts III formerly of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, and attorney Jennifer Jones Austin.

A musical segment from renowned gospel singer Joshua Nelson further celebrated their contributions.

“Dionne Warick’s public relations team reached out and asked if we would accept the award on her behalf, given the extenuating circumstances of her travel commitments,” said Principal Passion Moss-Hasan. “I wanted to show support and asked for members of our Junior Lighthouse Leadership team to represent Ms. Warwick.”

Students participating in the event completed an application process at the beginning of the school year. This was a part of a requirement of their participation in the Leader in Me whole-school transformation model. The program is designed to empower students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.

“It was a humbling experience, simply for the fact that Ms. Warick saw fit for us to represent her. It shows how proud she is of the work that we’re doing as a staff and with our students,” Moss-Hasan said. “I was extremely proud of our students, they exemplified professionalism and patience throughout the entire program. They were even active participants, clapping for the other award recipients. They were very engaged and professional.”

Moss-Hasan said it was great to see the students applying what they’ve learned at an outside event.

“I was also grateful to expose them to a formal event requiring them to dress-up for the occasion and participate in a catered affair,” Moss-Hassan said. “They really enjoyed it.”