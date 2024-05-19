East Orange students get to have that ‘My First Tie Experience’

EAST ORANGE — Brandon Frame, founder of The Black Man Can, brought “The My First Tie Experience” to the Mildred Barry Garvin School.

The experience aims to inspire, empower, and celebrate the rites of passage among students. Through the engaging children’s book “My First Tie,” students were encouraged to share their stories, connect with peers, and foster a sense of belonging, according to a press release from the East Orange School District.

Hosted by the Department of Educational Support Services, this collaboration underscored the district’s commitment to social and emotional learning, nurturing a love for reading and essential life skills among our scholars, the release said.

Each student received a signed copy of the book, “My First Tie,” and an actual tie, serving as tangible reminders of the day’s lessons and the endless possibilities ahead.

Frame is the chief visionary officer of The Black Man Can, Inc. a non-profit and digital media platform focused on celebrating, educating and inspiring boys and men of color. Frame is also deputy director of social – emotional learning at The Urban Assembly, co-founder of the award winning twitter chat #hiphoped and the author of “Define Yourself, Redefine the World: A Guided Journal for Boys and Men of Color” and the children’s book “My First Tie.”

For his service to his community, Brandon has received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Award, Change Maker of the Year and was named Next in Class in the field of Education by Black Entertainment Television.