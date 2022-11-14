Eight Essex County employees recognized for service in U.S. Armed Forces

NEWARK, NJ — The 13th annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance was held Thursday, Nov. 10, in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark. During the ceremony, the county executive presented Essex County Community Star Awards to eight Essex County employees who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Throughout our country’s history, brave men and women have put their lives on hold to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at home and abroad. Our Essex County Veterans Memorial Park was created to provide our veterans with a place to find serenity and comfort, and provide a constant reminder to the public about their contributions and sacrifices,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We are proud to stand with our veterans at this important occasion, give them our respect, and thank them for representing our country with valor and bravery. Our honorees this year demonstrate their commitment to public service by working as county employees and helping us continue putting Essex County first.”

The following individuals received Essex County Community Star Awards.