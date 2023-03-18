Elks raise funds to help girls

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks have raised more than $4,000 for Girls Helping Girls. Period. In February, the Elks hosted their annual Galentine’s Day Dance Party, organized by members Christy Harmon, Elizabeth Olson, Erica Dagley Galea and Kelly McKestern. The party included DJ Preston Olson, who is an Elk, and the organization has continued to collect period products since then. One night earlier this month, members’ and their kids came in to the lodge to sort and pack the products, which will go to local pantries.