EO football player nominated for Heart of a Giant award

EAST ORANGE — Corey Woolridge of East Orange Campus High School has been nominated for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

Woolridge is among a group of tri-state area high school football players, mascots and team managers who have been nominated for the award by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication.

The voting period for these nominees is now open until Sunday, Oct. 29,

at 11:59 p.m. with the final vote tally determining who will be named the weekly group’s finalist. People can vote at this website: https://usafootball. com/hoagvote/#nominees.

At the end of the 6-week voting process, six finalists and five wild card finalists will be named, for a total of 11 finalist honorees. Each finalist will receive a $1,000 grant for their high school’s football program, with the grand prize winner’s school getting an additional $9,000 equipment grant.

The grand prize winner and his coach will be honored on the field at a future New York Giants game this season. The grand prize winner will be selected based on video submissions stating why they have the Heart of a Giant.

Corey was nominated after a devastating fire that took his family’s home. He never complained or looked for sympathy. He came to practice everyday with a positive attitude and outlook on life. He continued to be a great role model and mentor to his teammates, according to the nomination.

Among the other players nominated was Ibrahim Cisse of Weequahic High School in Newark, who takes care of his 4-year-old sister while his 2-year-old brother is in the hospital on life support.

The 2023 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants is in its 10th year.