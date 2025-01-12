EOSD gets Department of Labor grant

EAST ORANGE —The East Orange School District has been awarded the Women and Minorities in Construction grant from the New Jersey Department of Labor.

The grant, totaling more than $400,000, will significantly enhance career opportunities for students by supporting The Path Career Academy, according to a press release from the district.

In partnership with the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at East Orange Campus High School, The Path Career Academy will provide students with essential skills and resources for success in the construction industry, the release said.

Through this initiative, participating students will:

• Receive comprehensive training in various construction trades.

• Be eligible for stipends to support their learning journey.

• Obtain OSHA certification, a critical credential in the construction field.

• Participate in apprenticeships, offering hands-on experience and a pathway to meaningful employment.

The National Career Institute will serve as the district’s training partner, bringing valuable industry expertise to equip students with practical and competitive skills, the release said.

The grant is the result of work done by the East Orange Grant Writing Team, which operates under the leadership of Superintendent Christopher Irving. The team includes Dawn Stokes-Tyler, Janet Pedrazzi, Jackie Nisenson, and Kori Washington. Their hard work and strategic vision have ensured that East Orange students will have access to life-changing career opportunities, the release said.

Stokes-Tyler, the team leader, is excited about the initiative.

“This grant is a transformative opportunity for our students,” Stokes-Tyler said. “It prepares them for successful careers in the construction industry and empowers them to break barriers in a field where women and minorities are underrepresented. We are committed to ensuring that every student has the tools they need to thrive in the workforce.”

The East Orange School District remains dedicated to providing innovative and equitable educational opportunities that prepare students for bright and prosperous futures, according to the release, which said that the grant represents a significant step toward fulfilling that mission.