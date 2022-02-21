Essex County celebrates Black History Month, honors local leaders

NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the county’s annual Black History Month celebration. During the ceremony, the county executive presented the Essex County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and the Essex County Coretta Scott King Leadership Award to Essex County College board of trustees Chairperson Marion A. Bolden.

“African American History Month is a special time of the year when we highlight the many contributions and achievements African Americans have made to our culture, economy and daily lives throughout our history,” DiVincenzo said. “Ted Stephens and Marion Bolden have spent a lifetime in public service, impacting our residents in many areas of their lives. Our honorees epitomize Dr. and Mrs. King’s commitment to their community and are deserving of this recognition.”

Stephens was appointed as acting Essex County prosecutor in 2017. As prosecutor, he serves as the chief law enforcement officer for the county and heads a department of more than 420 assistant prosecutors, investigators and support staff. Prior to being appointed as prosecutor, he was elected as the Essex County surrogate in 2011. As surrogate, he presided over the county court where wills are probated and non-will estates, guardianships and adoptions are administered. He also served as the deputy clerk for the Superior Court, Chancery Division, Probate Part for Essex County and was reelected as surrogate in 2016.

Stephens began his public service career as corporation counsel for the city of East Orange. Following that assignment, he was appointed as a judge of the East Orange Municipal Court and to the bench of the city of Orange Township Municipal Court where he served for 17 years. While sitting on the municipal bench, Stephens maintained a private law practice in Maplewood and served as an adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University and Essex County College.

“I am honored to receive this award with Marion Bolden, who has done so much for the city of Newark. I am proud to lead the prosecutor’s office during this pivotal time. What we do over the next three years will influence law enforcement for generations,” Stephens said.

Bolden became a member of the ECC board of trustees in 2018 and was elected chairperson in 2019. During her tenure as chairperson, the college selected Augustine Boakye as its new president and plans were undertaken to build a new satellite college campus in West Caldwell.

Prior to joining ECC, Bolden served as superintendent of Newark Public Schools from July 1999 until July 2008. Prior to her appointment as superintendent, Bolden served as the associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the district from 1996 through 1999, director of mathematics from 1989 through 1996, and chairperson of the mathematics department at Arts High School before that. She began her career as a math teacher at Barringer High School.

Bolden is a member of numerous professional organizations. Additionally, Bolden serves as the chairperson of the Newark Public Schools Historical Preservation Committee and is a member of the boards of Newark Symphony Hall Performing Arts Center, Newark Landmarks and Preservation Committee, and Newark Public Schools Urban Debate League.

“I want to thank the county executive for recognizing me and the prosecutor. … I’m proud to receive this award in the new Martin Luther King Jr. Building,” Bolden said. “I have been retired for 14 years and Newark schools and children are still the most important things on earth for me.”

Arts High School student Gabrielle Domont sang the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Arts High School student MacKenzie Roc recited a poem by Maya Angelou.