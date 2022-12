This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Dec. 6, Essex County held its annual Christmas tree lighting. The event included wonderful presentations about Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

Event-goers not only learned about these religious observances, but got to hear the dulcet sounds of the choir from West Caldwell Tech.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.