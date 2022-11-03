Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level.

On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.

Additionally, Democratic incumbent Donald M. Payne Jr. is running against four challengers to retain his seat representing the 10th Congressional District, which includes East Orange, Irvington, Orange and West Orange. The challengers are Republican David H. Pinckney, “Jobs and Justice” candidate Cynthia A. Johnson, Libertarian Kendal Ludden and Clenard Howard Childress Jr. of the Mahali Party.

On the state level, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Irvington residents will vote in a special election for state senator of the 28th Legislative District. Democrat Renee Burgess and Republican Joy Bembry-Freeman will face off. Burgess, who previously served as Irvington Township Council president, was sworn in as the 28th District’s state senator on Sept. 29, following the resignation of longtime state Sen. Ronald L. Rice. Burgess was chosen by Essex County Democrats in early September to succeed Rice temporarily. Burgess will serve through Nov. 8; the results of the special election will determine who will fill the rest of Rice’s term, which expires in January 2024.

There are also a number of uncontested elections for residents to vote in.

In Bloomfield, Democratic Mayor Michael Venezia is running unopposed to remain in office. Additionally, Bloomfield Township Council’s Democratic incumbents — Wartyna Davis, Ted Gamble and Rich Rockwell — are running unopposed.

For Glen Ridge Borough Council, the two incumbents, Peter Hughes and Richard Law, are seeking reelection. They are both running under the Civic Conference Committee name.

In Maplewood, Democrat Deborah Engel is running unopposed for the sole open seat on the township committee. Incumbent Frank McGehee is not seeking reelection.

Essex County is holding early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election through Sunday, Nov. 6, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting is being held at the following locations:

Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue and Conger Street in Bloomfield.

East Orange City Hall, 44 City Hall Plaza in East Orange.

Fairfield Community Center, 221 Hollywood Ave. in Fairfield.

Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square in Irvington.

Verona Community Center, 880 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona.

Berson Education Center at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Essex County Complex Parking Garage, 50 W. Market St. in Newark.

Stephen N. Adubato Sports Complex, Building No. 24, Branch Brook Park, Bloomfield and Lake avenues in Newark.

New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936-938 Bergen St. in Newark.

West Side Park Community Center, 600 S. 17th St. in Newark.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct an error regarding the West Orange Board of Education election.