Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute toys and coats to less fortunate residents

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 20, Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers delivered hundreds of toys and new and like-new coats to more than 35 schools, churches, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County sheriff’s annual toy and coat drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.

“Times are tough for many families, some of whom don’t have the finances available to buy gifts for their children for the holidays, or winter coats for their families,” Fontoura said. “Our annual toy and coat drive ensures that hundreds of children receive gifts from Santa Claus each year, and that they and their families are warm during the winter months.”

Throughout December, the sheriff’s officers, deputies and civilian staff collected new toys and new and like-new coats for distribution to disadvantaged children and their families. This year, they collected new boots too.

“I am grateful for the boundless generosity of the members of our department,” Fontoura said. “Their participation in this meaningful initiative shows just how thoughtful, kind and caring they are about their neighbors.”

Photos Courtesy of Essex County Sheriff’s Office