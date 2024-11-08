Essex recognizes outstanding Italian Americans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Essex Board of County Commissioners held its annual Italian Heritage Month celebration last month recognizing a Maplewood attorney, a Bloomfield legislator and the owners of a beloved City of Orange restaurant.

The celebration has been held annually for more than 30 years to celebrate the accomplishments of men and women of Italian heritage everywhere, and honor outstanding Essex County citizens for their unique contributions and character.

This year, the Board recognized Assemblyman Michael Venezia of Bloomfield; Attorney Madelaine Hicks of Maplewood; the Granata Family of Bella Italia Restaurant in the City of Orange and Montclair Chief of Police Todd M. Conforti.

“Today, we celebrate Italian heritage, culture, and the contributions of some of our finest Essex County residents of Italian background,” said Commissioner Brendan W. Gill. “As an Italian-American, I am proud to take part in tonight’s ceremony. We salute all our honorees for their tremendous efforts – we have all benefited as a community because of your contributions. Thank you for all you do and congratulations.”

“I am honored to be here alongside my Commissioner colleagues to celebrate Italian Heritage, and recognize the achievements of a few members of the Italian-American community here in Essex County,” added Commissioner Leonard M. Luciano. “Tonight, we are thrilled to honor Italian-Americans who have worked hard, are successful, and have given back to their communities. Each honoree in their own way exemplifies the values of family, faith, and community. Congratulations, and thank you.”

The Granata Family of Bella Italia Restaurant are deeply-rooted in Italian heritage, having immigrated from Southern Italy in 1972. Since then, they have immersed themselves fully in the restaurant industry and are passionate about food, welcoming customers as though welcoming them into their home. Affectionately called “Bella” by customers, this delicious Essex County restaurant is a long-time staple in the community.

For more than 40 years, it has set the standard for innovative recipes, gracious hospitality and exquisite catering on and off the premises. This has made them one of New Jersey’s most popular restaurants and catering facilities.

Salvatore Granata Sr. began in 1972 as preparation chef and moved his way up the ladder to be an executive chef in the restaurant business. He purchased a small bar in the 1980’s in the City of Orange, transforming it into a fine dining restaurant, thus starting the first Bella Italia Restaurant. The restaurant was a hit, and as time went on, they outgrew the location. They purchased the second location on Central Avenue and South Jefferson.

The current Bella Italia location opened in May 1989. Over the years, the restaurant has changed its décor and appearance to stay in touch with the times, but has never changed the quality of food. Sal Sr.’s dream of owning and operating one of the most popular restaurants and catering venues in North Jersey is still realized today by his son, Salvatore, Jr., who has led Bella Italia into the 21st Century, the father and son duo affectionately known as “the Sals.”

With Sal Sr. in the kitchen making his delicious recipes, popping out to say hello, and Sal Jr. out front making sure everyone is happy and having a good time. Bella Italia was voted one of “New Jersey’s 50 Greatest Italian Restaurants” and “Best of the Best for Fine Dining” by New Jersey’s Star Ledger; and “One Of New Jersey’s Top Restaurants” by Zagat Survey.

Hicks is an attorney at the Antonelli Kantor Rivera law firm, and she focuses her practice on labor and employment law. She advises employers, both public and private, on various workplace issues related to the hiring, discipline, and termination of employees. In addition, she counsels employers regularly on family and medical leave, wage and hour laws, and anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation laws.

Venezia was elected to the New Jersey State Assembly in 2024 to represent the 34th district, which includes Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Glen Ridge, Nutley and Orange. He serves on the Budget and Judiciary Committees, playing a key role in shaping the state’s fiscal policies and justice system.

Prior to his Assembly role, Michael served as Mayor of Bloomfield for 10 years and was the youngest mayor in the town’s history. His progressive leadership saw Bloomfield implement one of the state’s first paid sick leave ordinances and establish a $15 per hour living wage for township employees. He also expanded open space with the creation of Lion Gate Park, turning 13 acres of land into a public asset, while overseeing record economic growth, rising property values, and stabilizing taxes.

Conforti was born and raised in Belleville. Prior to working at the Montclair Police Department, he worked in social services as a counselor. Over the last 30 years, he has worked in various positions at the police department and has been an advisor on the Montclair Police Athletic League.