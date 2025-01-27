Essex Shillelaghs recruiting for Spring 2025 season of Gaelic Football

Following a successful inaugural season, the Essex Shillelaghs Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) announces the return of its youth Gaelic football league and women’s league for Spring 2025.

Gaelic football, which blendings elements of soccer, basketball, and rugby, continues to gain popularity in Essex County. Its unique combination of speed and strategy offers an exciting alternative for players seeking a fresh challenge, camaraderie, teamwork, and personal growth, according to a press release from the Shillelaghs..

In partnership with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of Essex County and the West Orange Recreation Department, the Essex Shillelaghs are now recruiting boys and girls, ages 5–16, for the league’s spring season, as well as players ages 17 and up for the “Shi-Ladies” women’s team.

Players on the teams come from all over including Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair, South Orange, West Caldwell, and West Orange, the release said.Players eight and older are encouraged to participate in competitive travel games with the New York GAA Minor Board. These games take place on Saturday afternoons from mid-April to mid-June at Redmond Park in Yonkers, as well as in Rockland, Dutchess, and Queens. Additionally, the Shi-Ladies will compete against teams in the New York Ladies Gaelic Football league.

Practices for all teams will begin in mid-March in West Orange and run through early June. U8 through U16 and women’s teams will practice on Wednesdays, with occasional Saturday sessions at the coach’s discretion. U6 players will practice on Saturday mornings. All teams will continue with summer practices and fall games.

To learn more about all team or register, visit www.EssexShillelaghsGAA.com or email [email protected].