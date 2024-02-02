Faiths come together for prayer vigil

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange Human Relations Commission held an Interfaith Prayer Vigil for township residents on Jan. 24.

It was held at the Life Christian Church on Northfield Avenue and was attended by Mayor Susan McCartney and all of the members of the Township Council.

Publicized as a peace and unity event, it included elements of universal prayers, candle lightings, and inspirational music.

The event was held about three weeks after a controversial rally in support of Palestine was held Jan. 5 outside West Orange Town Hall. The event was held after a town-sanctioned flag raising ceremony and cultural celebration was canceled after the phrase ‘Palestinian Joy is Resistance’ appeared in promotional material about the event.

McCartney noted in her brief remarks that she was wearing a fried marble pendent that she chose because it bore relevant significance.

“It is baked in a 350-degree oven that fractures the glass inside, but keeps the outer shell intact,” McCartney said, drawing a comparison to the West Orange community.

“Spiritually, it symbolizes and encompasses the many different voices, structures in families, and beliefs and traditions found here in town. With those similar strength and bonds in our community, I believe we can also hold ourselves together, just as the fried marble does, and respect each other both in prayer and peace.”

Additional speakers included Pastor Doug Adams of the Joy Church of God, Shaykh Moutaz of the Elzahra Islamic Center, Father Miguel Hernandez of the Holy Trinity Church, Pastor Issac Nwadike of the Living Faith Church 7 Day Adventist Church, Rabbi Moshe Rudin of Adath Shalom, Pastor Terry A. Smith of The Life Christian Church, Rev. Thurselle Williams of the New Hope Baptist Church in East Orange.

The HRC is led by Chairperson Elizabeth Milhim and Vice-Chair Dawn Adams. It was established by municipal ordinance in 1992. They work to create and foster values of diversity, equity and inclusion among groups within the West Orange community and sponsor frequent events throughout the year.

Their meetings are open to the public and typically held the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in Room 109 at West Orange Town Hall 66 Main St., West Orange.

For more information and to confirm specific meeting dates visit: www.westorange.org/94/Human-Relations-Commission.