Fatal fire is under investigation

An investigation is underway into a house fire that claimed the lives of an adult and two of her grandchildren.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, the West Orange Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a residence on Liberty Street, according to a press release from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott and West Orange Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio.

Arriving firefighters encountered a small fire in the kitchen area and a heavy smoke condition throughout the home. Firefighters located three unresponsive victims and removed them from the residence, the release said.

First responders rendered aid but all three were pronounced dead at the scene. The adult was identified as Grace Drury, 75, and the children as being eight and three years old.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau and the West Orange Police Department.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by autopsies conducted by the N.J. Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

West Orange School District Superintendent Hayden Moore released a statement about the fire.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of one of our elementary students, their sibling, and a beloved family member in a devastating house fire. Our deepest condolences go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Community members have set up an independent GoFundMe to support the family, reflecting our community’s strength and compassion. Please join us in sending love and support to those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

The GoFundMe cited by Moore says a 7-year-old boy, his baby brother, and grandmother died in the fire. The GoFundMe is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/west-orange-community-aid-for-mourning-family.

This is the second fatal fire in West Orange in the last two months. Two people died in a fire at a Northfield Avenue townhouse in West Orange on May 14.