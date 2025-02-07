Federal actions causing local fallout

Chaos.

The word is being used a lot in local government of late as elected and appointed officials deal with fallout from developments in Washington.

“It’s been a week of chaos,” said U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, a Democrat who represents Irvington, Orange, and West Orange in Washington, during a visit to Orange last week. “It’s been very, very crazy to say the least.”

McIver said she will continue to “fight and make noise” along with her congressional colleague who have told her stories about disruption in their districts.

California representatives have told her that farms in that state are empty because no one is showing up for work. She’s also heard from schools that are worried about immigration raids.

“Kids are worried they will go home and their parents or caregiver won’t be there,” she said.

Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren said he has directed his city’s law department to examine each executive order signed by President Donald Trump to see what applies in Orange.

“I want them to look and see what can happen,” Warren said. “We will move in the best interest of the community.”

The city, like most, receives millions of dollars from the federal government in a variety of ways but particularly through community block grants which come from the federal government through the state and county to the city.

East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green said his city will remain a safe place.

“We will not allow our community to be victimized by policies designed to intimidate,” Green said. “This is a time and a moment we have to come together.”

East Orange has posted notices on social media advising people of their rights and providing information on how to navigate an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

A shelter-in-place order implemented because of a medical emergency at Orange Prep Academy caused some people to think an ICE raid was being conducted at the school. Orange Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II posted a statement explaining the situation and stating that no ICE officers were present at any of the district’s schools.

South Orange & Maplewood School District Superintendent Jason Bing sent a letter to families delineating the actions the district is taking to prepare for possible federal action against undocumented immigrants.

The letter also included links to resources with information about what to do if a family member is picked up.

On Jan. 28, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email to millions of federal employees detailing a new deferred resignation program. Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until Sept. 30. The email also warned about future downsizing of the government.

In response, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Monday joined a coalition of 11 attorneys general warning federal employees about the Trump administration’s misleading “deferred resignation” program.

“New Jersey is home to tens of thousands of federal workers who serve our country with honor and dedication—and who are increasingly being targeted by the Trump Administration,” Platkin said. “President Trump has allowed an unelected billionaire (Elon Musk) with no constitutional authority to intimidate the civil servants who keep our government running in an attempt to push them out of their jobs. Federal workers have protections that do not change when a new president takes office. I

urge all New Jerseyans employed by the federal government to closely scrutinize the ‘buyout’ offer they have received.”

Among the many executive orders signed by President Trump was an order halting all offshore wind energy products along the Atlantic seaboard. A few days later, Shell announced it was giving up on a project off the New Jersey coast.

Shell co-owns the large Atlantic Shores project, which has most of its permits and would have generated enough power for 1 million homes, according to The Associated Press, which said that would power one-third of New Jersey households.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities issued a statement on the project, saying it would not proceed with plans to award another offshore wind permit.

“A number of reasons led to this decision, notably Shell backing out as an equity partner in the Atlantic Shores project and backing away from the American clean energy market, as well as uncertainty driven by federal actions and permitting,” said Christine Guhl-Sadovy, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.