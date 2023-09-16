FedEx workers donate school supplies to Union Avenue school

The FedEx Freight Black Professional Network and the employees of FedEx Freight have a longstanding and continuous relationship of giving back to the community and school districts throughout the year.

This year, through the relationship with the Black Professional Network, Co-Chairpeson Tamika Bennett, Irvington Council President Beasley and Irvington School Board Vice President Janelle Lowery, Irvington was selected as one of the school districts to receive back-to-school supplies from the organization.

Staff members from FedEx Freight delivered bags of school supplies to Union Avenue Middle school on Monday, Aug. 28, and were welcomed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools April Vauss, Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, School Board Vice President Janelle Lowery, board member Annette L. Beasley and Union Avenue Middle School Principal Kcyied Zahir.

“I definitely appreciate the donations that came from FedEx Freight and the Black Professional Network,” Beasley said. “I’m also extremely thrilled that Ms. Tamika Bennett, who is the co-chair of the Black Professional Network, thought of me and the Irvington School District when taking into consideration communities who could benefit from this donation.”