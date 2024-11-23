Fifth graders and seniors get together at Washington Manor in Orange

Photos Courtesy of Tahiri Alvarado

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GOOD TIMES — On Nov. 15, the Orange Housing Authority hosted 50 students from Lincoln Avenue Elementary School in Orange at Washington Manor. The students were welcomed by Orange Housing Authority Director Walter D. McNeil Jr., Tahiri Alvarado and Cristina Mateo. The children played games with the residents, including Bingo, Uno and chess. They also danced, sang karaoke and had a meal together. Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten also stopped by and gave a speech on how to advocate for yourself.