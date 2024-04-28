Final library renovations revealed at South Orange town meeting

The final plans for the new South Orange Public Library were unveiled last week at a Town Hall Meeting held at the original library site on Scotland Road.

Architect Andrew Berman showed off the plans for the library’s design at the meeting that included representatives of the South Orange Public Library and South Orange Village Council.

Library Board President Hildy Karp was excited.

“All these years of planning to meet the community’s needs,” she said.

“I saw all the proposals. This is by far the best choice,” said Linda Beck, co-founder and vice president of Meadowland Park Conservancy. “I’m looking forward to seeing the landscape plan.”

South Orange Council Member Karen Hilton, a former Library Board president, said she loves the redwood tree near the library and was glad that it remains in the plan.

“Construction is working around it; working hard to keep it,” she said.

Jill Faherty, library director, said she’s most excited about the new plan having a variety of spaces for the public to use.

“Quiet study rooms, teen space, kids can read together and hang out. There are spaces for everyone,” she said.

Further explaining, Faherty talked about the BCCLS library card that can be purchased if you’re not a resident of South Orange. The BCCLS card covers 78 libraries. “We’re very open to supporting people coming in to use the library,” she said.

Mayor Sheena Collum gave a vibrant introduction, saying, “Fifteen years in the making, the time is now.”

With $16 million in funding, Collum said that the library is “re-imagined entirely.”

Berman is an award-winning architect who “was born in South Orange; was raised in South Orange,” she said. “His passion for our community—you’re gonna be floored.”

Berman said it was great to be part of the community.

“We worked with library staff extensively and understand their needs,” he said. “We met with the Board and Village. We work with needs to create something that fits.”

The re-imagined library will be connected with the Connett Building, built in 1896. The Connett Building is 40 feet away from the main library, which is a 1968 building.

“Libraries are critical for all ages,” said Berman. “We’re thinking about people of all needs. The new library will become a community space and accessible place. No steps, no elevators. Kids can come in and see where they want to go.”

The children’s space will include an outside children’s garden.

“A safe space in fair weather,” said Berman. “An opportunity to have some green and a flexible outdoor experience.”

There will be a staff space off the main library and a teen space off the lobby, still on the ground floor. The teen space will have windows on three sides and comfortable furniture.

“Teens enjoy variety and flexibility,” said Berman.

Off the teen space will be a meeting rooms which can be booked all day long for all purposes. The library will offer an electronic sign-up feature to book a room.

In a separate room there will be an adult reading area. There will also be a local history room. “A quiet, new resource for community and library,” said Berman.

In the Connett Building, there will be a reading room, which will keep the historic quality. “The goal is to bring back what has been lost,” said Berman, to which several audience members applauded.

“Bring bookcases in. Make living spaces vibrant,” he added.

Also, in the Connett Building they will create a community room for meetings and performances. There will be an outdoor reading room too.

“We’re working on many levels to make it a sustainable project, bringing in good materials—more sustainable, less unnatural,” said Berman.

The design plans began in 2023. Construction will begin by the end of 2024 or early 2025. It’s anticipated that it will be complete in two years or less according to Berman.

To learn more about the South Orange Public Library, visit: https://www.sopl. org/