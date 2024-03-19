Find your Financial Pathway with Proponent & Holy Family Church

Connect on Linked in

Attend a free seminar on April 8th

Proponent Federal Credit Union and Holy Family Church are inviting Nutley area residents to a free Financial Pathways seminar.

Here are the details.

Learn the values of Savings & Home Equity

Enjoy Complimentary Wine & Cheese

When: Monday, April 8th at 6:00PM

Where: St. Joseph Center at Holy Family Church, 28 Brookline Ave, Nutley, NJ

Click here to RSVP by April 2nd.

For more information

Mary Lewis

201-452-4415

mlewis@profcu.org

About Proponent

Proponent is the 4th largest federally insured NJ-based Credit Union. We’ve been protecting and guiding our members’ financial health as an alternative to for-profit banks for over 50 years.

