WEST ORANGE, NJ — Five West Orange High School students who perform in the honors chamber choir were accepted into the Region 1 Choir following auditions during the weekend of Jan. 7.

James Tibang, Ezra Simon, Paige Palent, Elena Hause and Chris Pierre were selected from a large field of talented students across northern New Jersey. Honors chamber choir director and WOHS Teacher of the Year William Farley works with the students.