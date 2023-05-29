Flag display pays tribute to heroes

WEST ORANGE, NJ – One hundred American flags line Pleasant Valley Way in front of West Orange High and Kelly Elementary schools.

These flags are part of the “Flags for Heroes” initiative spearheaded by West Orange Rotary with cooperation from the West Orange School District, and they stand to recognize the leaders, neighbors, and veterans who have gone above and beyond to inspire and serve others.

The Flags for Heroes project can currently be found in 15 states, with over 350 clubs and organizations recognizing their heroes. On each flag, a medallion is attached with the honorees’ names and their donors.

On May 18, members of the West Orange Rotary, along with the West Orange High School AFROTC, held a brief ceremony to recognize the Flags for Heroes project and thank all who had been part of the efforts to make it a reality.

Retired West Orange Superintendent of Schools and Rotarian Jerry Tarnoff welcomed guests and thanked local businesses and individuals for their support of the project, which will remain on display through June 4.

Retired Air Force Major Joseph Marchesini presented a flag to Acting Superintendent Moore, who the AFROTC selected as their “hero” and named a flag in his honor.

Cadet Verrick Lipsey called for the Color Guard to post the colors and raise the flag, making note that the flag was raised to half-mast to honor local heroes. Junior Hannah Florendo sang the National Anthem and senior Andrew Strom performed Taps on the trumpet.

West Orange Rotary President Marlene Karu said donors who contributed to the Flags for

Heroes project included the following veterans’ names:

John Cassidy, Desert Storm Veteran; Vincenzo Cestone, US Navy; Our ELKS Absent Veterans; Matthew Falcone, USMC; Harry C. Housel, WWII Veteran; Harold N. “Chick” Karu, US Army WWII Veteran; John W. Lyon, Capt USMC (ret), Silver Star, Purple Heart; Michael Markowitz, Vietnam War Veteran; Arthur A. Nelson, USMC, WWII Veteran; Walter Parker, WWII Veteran; Daniel Prial, Chief Warrant Officer; Michael W. Rossi, Vietnam War Veteran; Donald Shore, Korean War Veteran; and David J. Stolz, US Navy WWII, Silver Star.

“The project also included donors wishing to honor other heroes who were important to them, including West Orange and Seton Hall Prep Educators, family members, employees and more,” she concluded.