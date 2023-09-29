Foley Field Foundation donates $80K for improvements at athletic complex

BLOOMFIELD — The Foley Field Foundation has made an $80,000 donation to the Bloomfield Township Board of Education to be used towards the new concession stand – or “snack shack” – at Foley Field.

The donation was presented and accepted at the monthly Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the School Administration Building.

The gift marks the culmination of an ambitious revitalization plan at Foley Field, which began in 2009 following a bond referendum and has seen the facility transform into a state-of-the-art athletic complex for Bloomfield students and residents.

“On behalf of the FFF and through the generosity of our sponsors, it gives me great pleasure to present the Bloomfield Board of Education with this $80,000 donation toward the completion of the snack shack at Foley Field,” said Foundation President Anthony Todaro. “Coupled with the nearly $50,000 already donated for preliminary site work and studies, the FFF has invested more than $125,000 in private donations for this building.”

In addition to the snack shack, the FFF has helped fundraise to repair and improve infrastructure throughout Foley Field in the past 14 years, including:

• a new, state-of-the-art press box and sound system;

• the Foley Field flag park;

• an electronic video messaging board;

• a new scoreboard;

• a new storage facility at the north end of the field;

• two ticket booths; and

• a utility golf cart for athletic training staff.

“As the founding president of the FFF, it makes my heart proud to see us continue the historic cooperative and ongoing relationship between the township of Bloomfield, the Bloomfield Board of Education and the Foley Field Foundation,” said President-emeritus Michael Napolitano.

Following the unveiling of the new snack shack on Tuesday, Sept. 26, several members of the FFF board will be stepping down, with Todaro and Trustee Alan LaQuaglia retiring at the end of the month and FFF Treasurer Alfonso Crincoli retiring at the end of December.

In their place, three new trustees have been appointed to continue work with the remaining board members to further improve and enhance Foley Field in the years ahead. The new members are:

• Angelo Salgado, who will be president;

• Michael Steier, who will be recording secretary; and

• Shane Berger, who will be trustee.

The FFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which collects donations and sponsorships to be approved and accepted by the Board of Education for the revitalization, maintenance and ongoing improvements at the Foley Field athletic complex.