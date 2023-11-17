Former East Orange employee is honored

A former East Orange School District employee was honored by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners at their annual Veterans Observance Event.

The event on Nov. 2 is held yearly to honor veterans for their sacrifices and patriotism in defense of our nation and to recognize veterans from Essex County and their contributions to the community, according to a press release from the county.

“Tonight, we honor those who gave their time, effort and in some cases their lives so that our communities can thrive and live freely,” said Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson. “Our nation’s accomplishments are built on the backs of millions of ordinary Americans who made extraordinary sacrifices. To our honorees, and to all veterans in Essex County and across the country, we thank you for your service and your heroism.”

Marine Corps veteran Victor R. Demming was honored along with Maurice McLaughlin of Bloomfield, who served in the Navy, Joshua Davis III, an Air Force veteran of Newark and Navy veteran Lawrence Sealey, also of Newark.

Demming is well known to many East Orange residents, having worked in the East Orange school district.

Demming enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1963 immediately after graduating from South Side High School. He completed a four-year tour of duty that included 13-months in Vietnam.

Following the Marine Corps, Demming attended Montclair State University and graduated in 1971 with a BA in business. Later, he received an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University and school business administrator and school administrator certifications from Kean and St. Peter’s universities.

After a corporate career with Wakefern Foods Corp., Johnson & Johnson and General Mills Fashion Group IZOD Ltd., Demming became comptroller for East Orange School District and was later promoted to school business administrator/board secretary.

In 1989, Demming was appointed as state school business administrator/board secretary. In 1993, he was appointed as acting state superintendent of schools for Jersey City. He has also served as the assistant superintendent for business/board secretary for Irvington Public Schools and school business administrator/board secretary for Plainfield Public Schools.

In February 2018, he retired as school business administrator/board secretary for East Orange School District.

Demming is a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Montclair, where he is the moderator of the Worship Committee, co-chair of the Student Aid Committee, member of the Trinity Presbyterian Men, Senior Choir, Men’s Choir and moderator of the annual “Men Who Cook” event.

He is treasurer of the Montclair Neighborhood Council Board of Trustees and a member of the American Legion Crawford Crews Post 251. He performs with the South Side Alumni Chorus and the Solid Rock Ensemble Chorus.