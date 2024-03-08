Former East Orange police officer is convicted of child abuse

A former East Orange police officer has been convicted of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child for physically abusing his then nine-year-old son.

On Feb. 15, 2018, Devin L. Higgs, 53, of West Orange, brought his son to the hospital for injuries that he said stemmed from a fall. Higgs was employed at the time as an East Orange police officer.

Doctors found that the child had 22 fractures on his ribs and a fractured scapula bone, among other injuries, according to Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Saraiva.

The child also had bruises, scars, and marks on his body, indicative of child abuse. Neither Higgs nor his son had explanations for his injuries, other than vague responses that he had fallen.

The child remained hospitalized for six weeks as he battled a severe infection and recovered from his broken bones. During that time, the boy eventually disclosed to medical staff that his injuries were caused by his father, who would hit him at home. He didn’t tell anyone sooner, the boy said, because his dad told him not to discuss “family business.”

On March 1, following a four-day trial before Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre, the jury found Higgs guilty of two counts of second degree aggravated assault for causing serious bodily injury, one disorderly persons offense of simple assault for causing a head injury, four counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of second degree hindering apprehension, and one count of second degree official misconduct.

When he is sentenced on April 12, 2024, Higgs faces up to 80 years in New Jersey State Prison.

“We would like to thank the victim for his tremendous bravery in coming forward and testifying in this case,” said Mona. “We are also grateful to the medical providers at Cooperman Barnabas Hospital who discovered the abuse, as well as the team at Robert Wood Johnson Children’s Hospital who provided the boy with life-saving care and treatment.”

Saraiva said the jury returned a just verdict that will provide closure for the victim, “and which we hope sends a message that encourages victims of abuse to come forward and alerts perpetrators to that fact that they will be held responsible for their criminal conduct.”