Former Irvington man sings from the heart

IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington resident Jean Louis, along with a slew of amazing contestants put on ‘timeless’ performances at the 16th annual Morristown On-Stage show on March 1.

Louis performed Julio Iglesias’ “Viens M’Embrasser” in French, in hopes of having the audience “feel” his performance, rather than understand the words and sing along.

“Music gives you the ability to set your mind to a different place,” Louis said. “Whatever music that you listen to, as long as it makes you feel good in your everyday life, that is what matters. That is why I am honored to be a part of this show and this great night. I feel happy just being here, I am a winner already.”

The show, a fundraiser for the Morristown school district and educational foundation, had local Morristown talent like Ella Lindner, Sanjna Vel, New Love City, The Gypsy Soul Band, the Mountain Jam Band and the Morristown High School Spectrum Jazz Ensemble give performances to inspire residents to donate to the district.

In the end, it was Vel, the Mountain Jam Band and the Jazz Ensemble who all won cash prizes. Vel won the rising star award, receiving $250 for her performance of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel.

While the Mountain Jam Band won the 18 and over finalists award, receiving $1,000 for their performance of “Soul Shine” by the Allman Brothers. The Jazz Ensemble won both the audience choice award and the 18 and under finalists award, receiving $500 dollars for their performance of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.

Vocalists Halle Just and Gina Mesler-Werber won the New York Jets Take Flight awards, which gives them both the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at MetLife Stadium during a New York Jets home game. Just performed “I Don’t Wanna Be You Anymore” by Billie Eilish and Werber performed “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler as a tribute to her late mother.

Additionally, the show raised $33,000 in donations from residents during the show towards the foundation.

Louis spoke after his performance to reflect on his performance and the other contestants who performed as well.

“You have a lot of great talent and I am grateful to have been a part of this great night,” Louis said. “I had a lot of nerves because you only have one shot to perform well, but I did it and I am glad that people felt the song. My wife and my friends are happy, that is all that I can ask for at the end of the day, I am blessed, that is all that I wanted.”

Morristown Educational Foundation chairwoman Katherine Vizzini talked about the work behind the scenes to make this show happen and the cause behind it.

“This is just a wonderful community event that raises money for our public schools,” Vizzini said. “You see just how much work goes in behind-the-scenes, it takes so many people to come together and put on the show. We are very proud of what we do, we leave feeling very happy in where we live and the cause that we are raising money for.”

Vizzini also talked about the small business and organizations that she works with to put this show together each year and how it contributes to the growth and development of Morristown as a whole.

“We work with roughly 30 to 50 small businesses and corporations, we are hoping that continues to grow,” Vizzini said. “If you look at Morristown, it is a growing city in terms of new employers and businesses in town. It is a great place to raise children, we have a lot of green space, wonderful schools and a vibrant downtown.”

The Morristown Educational Foundation provides yearly grants for 5,700 students to be a part of various clubs and projects in their schools, as well as to receive scholarships for college. Over the last 30 years, the foundation has invested $5.3 million in their students, staff and the schools.