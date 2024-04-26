Funeral arrangements announced for U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr.

Congressman Donald M. Payne Jr. will lie in state in the Essex County Historic Courthouse on Wednesday, May 1 and his funeral will be at the Cathedral Basilica on Thursday, May 2.

The Payne family has a legacy of public service and Donald M. Payne Jr. continued that tradition as an elected official representing Newark and Essex County as a councilman, freeholder and congressman. He is the third person to lie in state in the Essex County Historic Courthouse; his father Congressman Donald M. Payne Sr. in 2012 and Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver in 2023.

Payne will lie in state on Wednesday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon for private viewing and then from noon to midnight for public viewing in the courthouse, 470 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Newark.

Members of the public will enter and exit through the West Entrance of the building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Handicap accessibility is available via the entrance under the front steps of the courthouse on Springfield Avenue; upon entering the building there is an elevator to bring handicap visitors to the first floor. If unable to locate this entrance, contact Sheriff’s Communication at 973-621-4111 for assistance. Parking for the public will be available in the Essex County Juror’s Parking Lot; the entrance is on South Orange Avenue.

The funeral service for Congressman Payne, Jr. will be held Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St., Newark.

Parking for the funeral service is available at 208 Clifton Ave. across the street from the Cathedral Basilica.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donald M. Payne, Sr. Global Foundation, 111 Mulberry Street, Unit 5C, Newark, NJ 07102.