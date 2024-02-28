Funeral Saturday for former Irvington Twp. Clerk Harold Wiener

Funeral services are set for long-time Irvington Township Clerk Harold Wiener, who passed away at Overlook Hospital on Feb. 26.

An Irvington native, Harold was born, raised, and educated in the township, having graduated from Union Avenue Elementary School and Irvington High School. In 1979 he received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology/sociology, and a master of arts degree in teaching the social sciences in 1986, both from Montclair State University.

He began working for Irvington Township on June 16, 1980, and was named municipal clerk on Nov. 24, 1987. Harold received his state-licensed Registered Municipal Clerk Certificate in 1986, became a Certified Municipal Clerk in 1991 and achieved the distinguished honor of Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) in 2005.

A long-time member of the Municipal Clerks’ Association of Essex County, Harold served on numerous committees over the years as well as a three year term as President of the same organization, according to his obituary posted by Galante Funeral Home.

He is also a long-time member of the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey, as well as the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. He served as the Irvington Township Clerk for 35 years, even being named “Municipal Clerk of the Year” in 2010. During his tenure with the township, he served under seven mayors and 60 individual council members, and was recognized as a dedicated professional to the Office of the Municipal Clerk, the obit said.

He was known as a selfless individual who would frequently help others in need, regardless of the time or effort it required. He was respected both inside and outside his municipality for his fairness, impartiality, supervisory ability and judgment. He retired in 2023 after 43 years of total service with the township of Irvington.

Harold is survived by his wife Joanne, his mother Josephine, his brothers Richard and Tom, and his sister Eleanor. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Galante Funeral Home, 2800 Morris Ave. Union. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Hillside on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.