Gaelic football recruiting players

A Gaelic football league is recruiting players from Essex County.

Gaelic football is a sport deeply rooted in Gaelic culture, blending the physicality of soccer, the skill of basketball, and the high-scoring nature of Australian rules football. While the sport may be unfamiliar to many, its fast-paced and thrilling gameplay offers a fresh and exciting alternative to traditional soccer, according to organizers.

Conceived by the newly formed Essex Shillelaghs Gaelic Athletic Association, this Gaelic football league is now recruiting boys and girls ages 6-14 for its teams. The league’s schedule begins with a Fall Clinic and Kickoff Party on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 12 p.m.

“There are other Gaelic football leagues in Bergen and the Jersey shore but Essex County was a blank area,” said Lorraine A Joyce, a spokesperson for the organization.

The Essex Shillelaghs GAA program introduces Gaelic sports to Essex County for boys and girls aged 6-16. In association with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of Essex County, Town of West Orange Recreation Department, and the New York GAA Minor Board, the program aims to increased awareness and involvement within the community, as well as building a regional network within the Irish community across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Players will learn the art of kicking, hand passing, and soloing, gaining essential skills to conquer the field with confidence. The league’s coaches are well versed in the game’s intricacies and will guide players through each step, ensuring they grasp the techniques while having a blast, the release said.

During and after the clinic, participants will be treated to exhibition games played by the New York Minor GAA League. In this context, minor means youth. The League Kickoff Party will follow and players, coaches, and families can enjoy food, refreshments, and engaging conversations, the release said.

“With the goal of introducing Gaelic football to a wider audience, the Essex Shillelaghs’ youth league will provide an accessible and inclusive platform for boys and girls of all skill levels to get involved,” said Jim McGuire, chair of the Essex Shillelaghs GAA. “The Fall Clinic and League Kickoff Party are fantastic opportunities to connect with

fellow players, learn more about the program, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage that Gaelic football embodies.”

Later this fall, one-day tournaments will offer players opportunities for competition. In Spring 2024, the league will transition into a full-fledged weekly game format. This exciting phase will offer players the chance to further develop their skills, build lasting friendships, and experience the exhilaration of competitive Gaelic football on a regular basis, the release said.

The practices and home games will be hosted on Stagg Field in West Orange.

“By embracing this vibrant youth Gaelic football league, West Orange is set to become a hub of sporting excitement and cultural diversity,” said Assistant Director of Recreation for the Town of West Orange Edwin Johnson.

“With its unique blend of athleticism, strategy, and teamwork, Gaelic football offers a unique experience for players and spectators alike.”

For cost, registration details and further information, visit www.EssexShillelaghsGAA.com or email join@essexshillelaghs.org.

Anyone interested in participating, should pre register before the clinic.

To learn more, visit www.EssexShillelaghsGAA.com or email join@essexshillelaghs.org.