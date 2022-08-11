Glen Ridge community unites for National Night Out

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Glen Ridge Police Department, in collaboration with the Glen Ridge Municipal Alliance Committee, Mayor Stuart K. Patrick and the borough council, hosted 2022’s Community Night Out Against Crime at the Glen Ridge Community Pool.

In addition to the GRPD, the Montclair Fire Department was in attendance with a firetruck and the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad, which has been serving the Glen Ridge community since 1950, came out. The Department of Homeland Security had some of its equipment on display at the event, and attendees had the opportunity to try on some of the agents’ gear and check out their equipment.

Photos by Steve Ellmore