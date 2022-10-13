Glen Ridge declares state of emergency, several towns affected by water main break

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — An Oct. 5 water main break in Nutley has caused Glen Ridge and Montclair to declare states of emergency. The break, which spans more than 70 inches of main, has affected several Essex County towns, including Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Nutley — as well as others in Passaic and Hudson counties.

According to Montclair officials on Oct. 11, North Jersey District Water Supply Commission personnel had sealed the main break and were working to fully restore its water supply to affected towns. Full-service restoration by NJDWSC includes refilling, disinfection and flushing main; testing its lines; and treating and monitoring its water supply. It was unclear how long this might take, though Glen Ridge officials noted on Oct. 10 that this process could take “several days” and that NJDWSC was working with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to complete all necessary steps. As of 1 p.m. on Oct. 13, NJDWSC was still working with NJDEP on testing and pressurizing the system.

“Given that we have a stable and potable supply of water, we will remain with our backup sources until they complete all their flushing, testing and compliance sampling,” an Oct. 13 update from Glen Ridge stated.

On Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Glen Ridge officials declared a state of emergency under which residents must avoid any nonessential use of water.

“This week, North Jersey District Water Supply Commission experienced an unprecedented event involving an aqueduct controlled by them. The 72-inch water main break in Nutley affects water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. Efforts to repair the break remain ongoing,” the borough stated in its Oct. 8 announcement. “In conjunction with Montclair utilities and the fire department, multiple efforts have been taken to make up for the loss of water from the aqueduct. While these efforts have been successful, the temporary systems are becoming strained. We need to reduce the demand for water on our system.”

On Oct. 10, a statement from the borough read, “We remain concerned about the demands being placed upon the water system.”

During the emergency, Glen Ridge tapped into the East Orange water system for water supply. On the south end of town, a Bloomfield fire truck could be seen helping to move the water from the East Orange system into the Glen Ridge system via a fire hydrant.

Montclair also declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8. Montclair and Bloomfield tapped into several different systems to provide water for their residents and businesses. Because water pressure dropped too much in their system, Bloomfield issued a boil-water advisory. Bloomfield’s water system was also affected by water main repairs being conducted in Newark. The advisory was lifted Oct. 10.

“Great news: We just received word from the DEP that our water samples came back fine and our boil-water advisory can be lifted immediately,” Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said Oct. 10. “Pressure is still a bit low in certain areas of town, which may last for the next few days. We are still asking residents to conserve water until full pressure has been restored. I know the past few days haven’t been easy as we waited for this clearance from the DEP. Thank you for your patience.”

While Glen Ridge did not institute a boil-water advisory, they did make it clear to residents that water should be used only for essential functions. Prohibited uses included watering lawns, gardens, plants, etc.; the noncommercial washing of motor vehicles; washing streets, driveways and sidewalks; serving water in restaurants unless specifically requested; ornamental use, such as for fountains and reflecting pools; running partial loads in washing machines and dishwashers; and operating nonessential ice machines.