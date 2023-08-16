Golf outing for WOHS grad, West Point cadet

WEST ORANGE – Tickets for the fifth annual CJ Morgan Golf Outing and Brunch are available for purchase.

The CJ Morgan Foundation provides scholarships for graduating West Orange High School students and West Point cadets. The proceeds from this year’s Golf Outing and Jazz Brunch will be donated to the Christopher (C.J.) Morgan Law and Legal Studies Endowment at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The event honors C.J. Morgan, a West Orange High School Class of 2015 graduate who was killed in a training accident at West Point Military Academy on June 6, 2019.

Morgan was a star wrestler at West Orange High School, finishing fifth in the state in the 182-pound class as a senior in 2015. He had a 30-1 record that season with 20 pins.

Morgan was 28-22 in his college career, wrestling at 184- and 197-pound levels for West Point.

At the time of his death, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, “May his legacy and memory inspire others to reach for something greater than themselves.”

CJ’s brother Colin graduated from West Point in May and clinched a National Collegiate Boxing Association title. His sister Chase, West Orange Class of 2023, will be attending West Point in 2024 after a year at Georgia Military Academy.

CJ’s best friend Jasmyn Lettman, also a WOHS Class of 2015 grad, graduated from Rutgers in 2020 and entered the army as a second lieutenant. She is currently stationed in Florida.

“Chris is involved in every single thing that I do,” Lettman said. “He was an amazing person and an amazing friend to me. I think of him every day when I get to put this uniform on and serve in the capacity that I do.

Jasmyn’s sister Vanessa is in her third year at West Point. She graduated with Colin Morgan in 2019 along with Andrew Amoyaw and Wes Rideau-Winds, who also attended West Point. Lettman, recovering from an ACL soccer injury, delayed her entrance to West Point by a year and will graduate in May, 2024. She shared an emotional story on her social media about participating in the same training exercise that took Morgan’s life.

“Please do not forget CJ and do not forget what happened to him. Celebrate him and his courage every day because West Point is not easy. The people I have met through my summer detail have been some of the best people I have ever met, and they all remind me of CJ,” she wrote.

The Sunday Jazz Brunch on Aug. 27 features a buffet, unlimited mimosas and bloody marys, the James Austin Jr. Jazz Trio, an auction, and 50/50 raffle. The cost is $75. It is scheduled to run from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

The golf outing features a 6 a.m. registration and breakfast, a 7 a.m. shootout, and a lunch from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration reopens at 1 p.m. and a 2 p.m. shootout is scheduled.

Prices for the golf outing range from $250 for a single golfer to $10,000 platinum level title sponsors.