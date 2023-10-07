Gov. Murphy’s former chief of staff hired by RWJBarnabas

WEST ORANGE — Two new executive leaders have been appointed to the management team at RWJBarnabas Health, including Gov. Phil Murphy’s former chief of staff.

George Helmy joins the system as executive vice president, chief external affairs and policy officer, and Marcie Ordowich joins as chief operating officer for the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

“You cannot write the history of this Administration without recognizing George’s deep commitment and leadership over the past four and half years,” Murphy said.

“George undoubtedly made New Jersey a better place for its nine million residents.”

Before becoming the governor’s chief of staff, Helmy was state director to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker for three years, serving on the senator’s senior staff and overseeing the day-to-day operations of his New Jersey offices. Prior to serving as state director, he worked as Booker’s state office deputy chief of staff for two years. His prior experience included working in the private sector with two Fortune 100 companies and serving as an aide to the late U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg, handling issues such as gun safety and financial affairs.

A native of Jersey City, Helmy currently lives in Morris County with his wife and two children. He received his bachelors of arts from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from Harvard University.

Helmy will oversee RWJBarnabas Health’s interactions with all federal, state and local governments, governmental agencies and associates, chiefly managing regulatory issues and developing and executing cross-divisional governmental relations strategies, according to a press release from RWJBarnabas.

Helmy will also serve as a key senior strategic advisor on policy matters, as well as the health system’s relationships with key external stakeholders, the release said.

“I can think of no more respected policy leader in our region than George Helmy, and we are incredibly pleased to have him join our team,” said Mark E. Manigan, president and chief executive officer for RWJBarnabas. “His depth of knowledge on a wide variety of issues facing our state is unparalleled, and we recognize that his contributions to advancing our mission of service to our patients and community will be significant.”

Ordowich has more than 17 years of experience as an innovative and collaborative health system executive, the release said, adding she brings a wealth of expertise to the RWJBarnabas Health team in her new role.

In her position, Ordowich will play a pivotal role to advance the system’s efforts to establish a fully integrated multi-specialty, multi-faceted – community-based and academic – medical group structure, further the growth and performance of the health system through improved operations of the group and support our service line strategy in partnership with leaders throughout RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, the release said.

Ordowich has worked at Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System and NYC Health + Hospitals. Most recently, she served as vice president, service line operations at Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System where she led pivotal initiatives, shaping the operational landscape and ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery. Her dynamic leadership and innovative strategies have been instrumental in propelling her organizations forward.

Ordowich earned a master of public health from Columbia University, a master of business administration from CUNY Baruch College, and a bachelor of arts from Georgetown University. She is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.