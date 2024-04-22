Graduate your Card security

Fraud protection advice from Proponent, your local Credit Union.

As the end of the school year approaches, you might be spending more on event planning and travel arrangements. One thing you should always remember is that fraudsters never take a break from scamming. It’s important to put safety first, especially when it comes to your Debit and Credit Card purchases.

Receiving timely alerts about suspicious activity can help prevent fraudulent charges. Some cards have settings available to identify and notify you of specific transaction types.

For example, Proponent Debit and Credit Cards provide these safety options through the MyCardRules app.

Turn your card on and off

Set spending limits by dollar amount, transaction type, or merchant type

Control purchase locations

Get instant alerts on certain transactions

The following protections are also included when using a Proponent Visa Signature Card.

Identity Theft Protection

Trip Cancellation Reimbursement

Cell Phone Protection

Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver

profcu.org/creditcards

