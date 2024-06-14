Grand jury clears CHS Principal Frank Sanchez

An Essex County grand jury has reviewed and dismissed charges against Frank Sanchez, who was accused of assault and endangering a child while working as Columbia High School principal.

Sanchez still faces a charge of simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, which will be addressed on a date to be scheduled. The simple assault charge was not subject to purview of the grand jury, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, which said that there would be no further comment at this time.

Attorney John J. McMahon, who represents Sanchez, announced Thursday that the charges against Sanchez had been dismissed by the grand jury on June 12.

“From the outset of this ordeal, we were convinced that what occurred on March 9, 2023, at Columbia High School should never have resulted in criminal charges being filed,” McMahon said in a statement. “The video surveillance that captured this incident revealed that Principal Sanchez acted appropriately, and with restraint, in preventing a possible confrontation between students.”

A Central Office Incident Alert Form about the incident was generated on March 10, 2023. The subsequent report said Sanchez is seen on video footage with his hand on the student’s arm, pulling her towards a staircase.

At the staircase, the student pulled away from Sanchez and for the next 30 seconds the two go back and forth, with Sanchez holding the student’s arm and the student attempting to pull away. Shortly thereafter, the video footage depicts the pair falling through a door, with Sanchez holding the student against a wall, the warrant says.

A section of the form where any injuries to the alleged victim are to be detailed is blank but in the narrative of the event, police say the student informed them that she had bruising as a result of the encounter.

“The job of a high school principal is very challenging and requires a skillset that few possess,” the statement from McMahon said. “Columbia High School in the South Orange/Maplewood Community values Frank Sanchez as a skilled administrator who cares deeply for their children and their children’s education. Frank and his family wish to extend his gratitude to the community for their unwavering support throughout these difficult times.”

A group calling itself Friends of Frank formed in the wake of his arrest.

“We stand behind Frank Sanchez as an excellent educator and advocate for all students,” the organization said in social media posts. “We respect the dignity of the student involved in this matter who we feel has been ensnared by agents of chaos that have kept our district from moving forward toward safety, equity, and parity.”

McMahon’s statement said it assembled “an experienced defense team that conducted an efficient and thorough investigation of this matter in approximately 30 days. We felt time was of the essence given the disruption this caused in Frank’s life and the harm to the community.”

The statement also thanked the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for permitting Sanchez to testify before the grand jury in order to provide the context necessary for their evaluation.

Sanchez, who is on administrative leave until the end of this month, did not have his employment renewed at the May 9 reorganization meeting held by the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. He will no longer be a district employee after June 30.

An interim principal, Ricardo Pedro, has held the post since April. A new superintendent, Jason Bing, is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 20.

The current superintendent, Ronald Taylor, was placed on administrative leave in November 2023 after a variety of events including a vote of no confidence from the teacher’s union, and criticism about canceling Halloween events in schools. His contract is up at the end of this month.

Acting Superintendent Kevin F. Gilbert issued a statement on the decision.

“The Grand Jury’s decision is welcome news to the many families and students who have been looking forward to welcoming Frank Sanchez back to Columbia High School and the South Orange and Maplewood School District community,” the statement said.

“As I have previously stated, this has been a long ordeal that has deeply impacted a dedicated principal, husband, and father; and it has also profoundly affected one of our students – a child of one of the families we served, who was in our care and did not feel cared for.”

The Black Parents Workshop, which has said it is representing the student, issued a statement saying it was disappointed with the decision by the Grand Jury but they respect it and the criminal justice system.

“We are not deterred by the Grand Jury’s decision nor the cult-like worship of Mr. Sanchez by some in the South Orange-Maplewood community,” the statement said. “Our focus remains on the student and our support of the student remains steadfast.”

A statement issued by Friends of Frank said it was grateful for the grand jury’s decision, thanked community members for donating to the cause and apologized to Sanchez for what he has gone through the last few months.

“This case has damaged a venerated public high school, thrown a community into turmoil, and threatened a good person’s liberty,” the statement said. “Perhaps most importantly, it has done nothing to support students, including the accuser.”