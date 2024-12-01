Ground breaking for Greenway from Montclair to Newark in 2025

An open house was held earlier this month to share plans for the first portion of the Greenway project that will transform a nine-mile stretch of former rail line in Essex and Hudson counties into a linear recreational and transit corridor.

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced that the first section to be developed will be in Newark with an expected groundbreaking in 2025. The inaugural section of the Greenway will stretch nearly one mile from Branch Brook Park to Broadway in Newark.

When complete, the Greenway will connect eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair.

The Greenway is an opportunity to create a linear, multi-purpose recreational and transit corridor enabling seamless walking, biking and transit opportunities between Montclair and Jersey City, while providing opportunities for community connection and regional environmental improvements, according to a press release from the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of the Greenway in September of 2022. It will be funded through a combination of state and federal appropriations, with New Jersey providing $35 million.

“The Murphy Administration is thrilled to announce Newark as the first section to be constructed and thank all those who attended the open house and shared their feedback,” said LaTourette. “It is monumental that Newark will be the first area where the historic Greenway project comes to life, bringing a new state park to an urban community that will serve generations to come,” said Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz. “This exemplifies how a commitment to environmental justice can inspire innovative solutions, turning a long-standing public nuisance into a valuable resource for recreation, transportation access, and enhanced public health.”

The multimillion-dollar project will include tree planting and the construction of green infrastructure, mitigating local flooding issues and improving air quality within several overburdened communities, the release said.

At the open house, LaTourette gave opening remarks in the cafeteria of Park Elementary School, which is a five-minute walk from the Greenway. Attendees interacted with DEP and NJ Transit staff along with design consultants at multiple stations that illustrated design concepts for three gathering spaces in the Newark section of the park – the Branch Brook Park Overlook, the Tiffany Manor Hub and Newark Central Hub.

The park will connect these three gathering spaces with a meandering, multi-purpose path. Conceptual plans for recreational amenities in Newark include the addition of a playground with a water feature, sports courts and an outdoor event space.

Additionally, artistic images shown at the open house featured a concept for an NJ Transit-operated transitway – a dedicated lane on the Greenway for a bus or other mass transit option. Those in attendance had the opportunity to give feedback, ask questions and voice concerns about the project.

“The Greenway is creating an amazing outdoor recreation and transportation corridor that showcases the potential for the creation of green space in urban areas across the Garden State,” said John Cecil, assistant commissioner for state parks, forests and historic sites.

“Finalizing plans and advancing construction of the Newark section of the Greenway is a major milestone in this once-in-a-generation parks project,” said Maggie McCann, administrator for urban state parks and initiatives. “Newark is the first step in realizing a complete Greenway: a safe passageway avoiding most vehicular traffic, while providing recreation opportunities in some of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas.”

More information about the project can be found on the Greenway’s webpage at https://dep.nj.gov/greenway/